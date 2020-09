ROCHESTER, Minn. - An arson investigation is underway after an elderly couple found a flag hanging outside their house on fire.

Rochester police said it was reported Tuesday night in the 1200 block of 2nd St. NW.

An elderly woman who lives in the home went to close the front curtain and saw the flag was on fire.

They were able to put out the fire with a garden hose.

No arrests have been made.