ROCHESTER, Minn. - The alleged driver in the Oct. 23 drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a KFC is in custody while the alleged shooter is still on the loose.
Police announced Wednesday that George Oliver, 28, of Rochester, has been arrested and is facing a second-degree assault charge.
The two victims were identified as 16-year-old males who were sitting in a vehicle when someone began shooting at them.
One of the victims was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other may have been grazed by a bullet.
Oliver was arrested Tuesday at his place of employment in the 1600 block of Broadway Ave.
He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.
Related Content
- Rochester police: Alleged driver in KFC parking lot shooting in custody
- Police: Man shot in Rochester KFC parking lot
- Police: Rochester man arrested in connection to KFC parking lot shooting
- Shooting in southeast Rochester parking lot injures one
- Parking lot assault reported in Rochester
- Rochester woman sentenced for parking lot collision
- Rochester ReStore parking lot repair fundraiser
- Officers identified in Rochester police custody death
- Rochester fugitive back in custody
- 3 in custody, charges related to fatal trailer park shooting in Rochester