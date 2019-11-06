Clear
Rochester police: Alleged driver in KFC parking lot shooting in custody

The alleged driver in the Oct. 23 drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a KFC is in custody while the alleged shooter is still on the loose.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 9:32 AM

Police announced Wednesday that George Oliver, 28, of Rochester, has been arrested and is facing a second-degree assault charge.

Police announced Wednesday that George Oliver, 28, of Rochester, has been arrested and is facing a second-degree assault charge.

The two victims were identified as 16-year-old males who were sitting in a vehicle when someone began shooting at them.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other may have been grazed by a bullet.

Oliver was arrested Tuesday at his place of employment in the 1600 block of Broadway Ave.

He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

