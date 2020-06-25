Rochester police: Accidental shot fired leads to arrest of 2 wanted individuals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people with narcotics warrants have been arrested after a man tripped and accidentally fired a gun.

Rochester police were called to the 1500 block of 4th Ave. SE Sunday after a witness reported a gunshot.

Police said a woman came to the apartment to confront a boyfriend and she began to break his window. That’s when the boyfriend came out with a gun, tripped and accidentally fired.

Police said the man went inside and the woman left in a stolen vehicle.

The two, 33-year-old Seth Huntington and 31-year-old Jesse Tuttle, were located Tuesday at the Kwik Trip on 3rd Ave.

Huntington is facing charges for possession of a pistol, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles.

Tuttle is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The couple has a no-contact order between them.