Rochester police: 4-6 people with guns, baseball bats beat 3 inside residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three people were injured after a robbery early Saturday morning where 4-6 people holding guns and baseball bats assaulted people inside a residence.

Rochester police said a victim arrived at a mobile home at 1:45 a.m. Saturday to 1618 Marion Rd. SE.

The victim was knocking at the door and said he was hurt. That led police to locate a vehicle with two other victims inside, one of which was covered in blood.

Police said the three people came to Rochester to party with a woman that one of them knew from the Internet.

When the three arrived, 4-6 people were awaiting holding guns and baseball bats before the assault occurred. The injuries to the three victims were not considered life-threatening.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and nobody was located. However, property belonging to the victims was recovered.

No arrests have been made.