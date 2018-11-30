Rochester police: 2nd vehicle stolen this week while being unattended to warm up

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another vehicle was stolen after being left unattended while warming up.

Rochester police say it was stolen Friday morning at 5:44 after being left unattended in the 15000 block of 4th Ave. SE.

The blue Chevy Trailblazer was warming up with its doors unlocked before it was taken.

This is the second time this week a vehicle has been stolen while being warmed up.

Police are reminding residents to not leave your vehicle unattended.