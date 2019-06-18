Clear

Rochester police: 2 women attempting to buy weed robbed by 3 women

An attempted marijuana buy that began on Snapchat allegedly ended with a robbery early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:43 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An attempted marijuana buy that began on Snapchat allegedly ended with a robbery early Tuesday morning.

Police said two females, ages 19 and 20, were in the 400 block of 14th St. SE when they were attempting to buy two ounces of marijuana.

The women were initially told to meet at a gas station before being redirected to Meadow Park apartments. Once there, three women came out of the complex and attacked the two.

The victims were punched and scratched, and the three women took around $400 from them.

Police do have an idea of the assailants due to digital evidence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events