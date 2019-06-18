Rochester police: 2 women attempting to buy weed robbed by 3 women

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An attempted marijuana buy that began on Snapchat allegedly ended with a robbery early Tuesday morning.
Police said two females, ages 19 and 20, were in the 400 block of 14th St. SE when they were attempting to buy two ounces of marijuana.
The women were initially told to meet at a gas station before being redirected to Meadow Park apartments. Once there, three women came out of the complex and attacked the two.
The victims were punched and scratched, and the three women took around $400 from them.
Police do have an idea of the assailants due to digital evidence.
