Rochester police: 2 robberies in the span of 2 hours under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pair of robberies in the span of two hours Wednesday into Thursday has the Rochester Police Department trying to identify suspects.

The first occurred at 10:34 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th St. SE. when a 54-year-old male said he was attacked from behind. The victim was hit several times in the head and face and his keys were stolen. He believes he was attacked by two suspects. The victim was taken to St. Marys by a police officer.

Two hours later in Cooke Park, a 22-year-old female said she was robbed by two men who jumped her from behind.

The woman, who wound up in the emergency room, said she was hit and kicked 5-6 times by a Hispanic male. The suspects stole her bag that contained clothing and a phone.

The woman suffered scratches and bruises.