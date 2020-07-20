Rochester police: 2 people sought after attempted theft of a safe from a business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people attempted to steal a safe that was eventually found in a parking lot of a business.

Rochester police said it happened Thursday at AVB Diagnostics in the 500 block of 9th Ave. NW.

At 6:20 a.m., a male suspect was seen climbing through a window to the business.

He and another suspect got the safe outside but couldn't get it loaded into the vehicle. The owner arrived at the business about an hour later and saw the safe sitting in the parking lot.

A handheld diagnostic scanner valued at $8,000 and six keys to vehicles were missing.