Rochester police: 2 dead bodies found in apartment not considered suspicious

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No foul play is suspected despite two dead bodies being found inside a residence.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 13th Ave. NW, there was a report of a potentially dead body due to complaints about a bad odor.

The landlord discovered two dead bodies - a brother and sister in their 50s - and alerted police.

Police said the likely cause of death for both could be medical.