ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were arrested early Monday after pulling a gun on a victim.

Police said it happened at 12:30 a.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when Benjamin McQuay pulled a gun (later identified as a BB gun) during an apparent watch theft.

Officers arrested McQuay and Megan Thomas, both of Rochester, and located cocaine and methamphetamine.,

Charges are pending against the two.