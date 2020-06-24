Rochester plans to resume parking enforcement in residential permit zones

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we’re starting to get back into the swing of things during the third phase of reopening Minnesota, the City of Rochester is going to resume enforcement of residential parking permit zones and at Soldiers Field Memorial lot.

Enforcement is set to begin on July 1 and includes George Gibbs Drive SW as well.

The city says signs are posted as 2-hour parking zones at George Gibbs Drive SW and Soldier Field. Limited time zones provide park access to more visitors by discouraging all-day parking.

The city previously suspended enforcement of residential permit zones because of COVID-10.

However, soon neighbors will see parking enforcement vehicles patrolling residential areas once again.

Communication coordinator Nick Lemmer says with less Rochester Public Transit buses operating during the pandemic the city wanted to make sure essential workers were able to have a place to park.

Lemmer explained, “We were really trying to strike a balance between giving those essential workers an option for parking but as well allowing the neighbors who have really petitioned the city for the establishment of these permit only zones, sort of restore their right to have a little curb space available to them for parking their personal vehicles.”

For resident interested in an annual on-street permit the cost is $25 plus a one-time application fee of $6 according to the city.

For more information on how to apply click here.