Rochester pizzeria rebounding from the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Hotels, restaurants, and breweries are just a handful of businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Memorial Day Weekend is beginning to feel like normal at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria. Business is up for the pizza place compared to this time last year.

"We actually started opening our dining room and are seeing more and more people come in," owner Pasquale Presa tells KIMT News 3.

Although the restaurant was quiet on Sunday, the rain couldn't stop some customers from trying a slice for the first time.

"Today we decided to come out for lunch. These guys haven't been to Pasquale's yet," said Craig Muenkel who took his sons to the restaurant.

Muenkel's children aren't the only ones giving the New York style pizzeria a try. Tourists like Joe Jenniges and his family also stopped by to consume Presa's food.

"I'm just really looking forward to a good meal here and getting back to normal," explained Jenniges.

Seeing the dining room busy again makes Presa feel proud considering he didn't know what the future of his business would be this time last year.

"We were uncertain what we were going to make every day."

He recalls business not being great during Memorial Day Weekend 2020. The restaurant was also unable to offer indoor dining because of COVID-19 restrictions. Take-out and delivery were its only options.

"Now we're starting to see a lot more growth. Every weekend, more and more people are coming out and enjoying the indoors like they use to."

As of Friday, all remaining pandemic restrictions in Minnesota are lifted.