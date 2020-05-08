Rochester photographer is giving back to essential workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Small business owners are taking the brunt of this coronavirus pandemic and that includes photographers.

Becca Haugen said there is a silver lining to postponing some of her photography sessions right now. The extra time is allowing her to connect with her clients on a different level and gives her the time to improve her business behind the scenes. She said it's been tough when a client wants to celebrate a huge milestone and she's not able to capture it.

Haugen said the community support and seeing everyone come together is making it a little easier. It has even inspired her to offer clients the opportunity to gift an essential worker a session. "It's just seeing how many people have been responding to it and the messages they've been sending about healthcare, grocery workers, everyone on the front line right now," said Haugen. "It's really cool to see people's supporting each other."

Haugen said this is her way of giving back. "Seeing how people are using social media to connect with their consumers and doing pick-ups," explained Haugen. "I really love all the small business collaborations that rochester has been doing."

If you have an essential worker in mind who you'd like to gift a photography session to, you can book an appointment with Haugen. She said as restrictions start to ease up more, she's hoping to do some sessions at a distance to continue with her business. You can view her Facebook for more information.