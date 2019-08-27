Rochester pet store closing north location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Long time business, Rochester Pet and Country Store, is closing one of its two locations in the Med City.

Netta Putzier is the owner of the business. She opened the first, south location over 20 years ago and opened the second, north location about five years ago.

She said while the north location has done really well, she is closing up shop because she is struggling to keep it full-staffed.

Like many companies in the area, finding good employees has been extra tough in recent years.

Putzier calls the consolidation, 'bittersweet.'

"I hate to see it close, like I said, it's been really good to us. But, it's an exciting new adventure we're going to try too. That's what business is all about," she said.

The pet store will still service customers on the north side of town by adding online services and delivery.

"That area's been really good to us. So, anybody up in that area, we can deliver to them," she said.

Putzier plans to overcome any future challenges with staffing by always taking applications.

The north store will close at 5pm on August 28, 2019.