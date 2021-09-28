Rochester pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was hospitalized after colliding with a car Monday evening in southeast Rochester.

Police say it happened around 8 pm near the intersection of 12th Street and 11th Avenue SE.

Witnesses say a 45-year-old man from Rochester was crossing south against the red light and an eastbound driver apparently did not see him. Witnesses say the pedestrian hit the side of the vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a breathalyzer test showed he was intoxicated.

Police say no charges are pending against the driver, a 43-year-old man from Rochester, or the pedestrian.