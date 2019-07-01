Clear
Rochester participates in world-wide rally to Stand with Sudan

People in Rochester supported the protest happening in Sudan with a rally of their own in Peace Plaza on Sunday.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 5:23 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Sunday, tens of thousands of people showed up for a demonstration calling for a democracy in Sudan.

People in cities across the world, including Rochester, held respective rallies to support the big one in Sudan.

The country is in turmoil after the autocratic leader who was in power for decades was forced out, leading the ruling military in power. The military is accused of killing of hundreds of citizens who are now calling out for democracy.

"We want the world to know, the world to see, how Sudan is and what Sudan is actually going through," Mohammed Khalid, a rally attendee, said.

Members of the Sudanese community in Rochester and allies held signs and chanted in Peace Plaza to make people aware of the chaos in Sudan.

Many of the attendees, like Tarteel Elsheikh, have family in the country, living every day in fear.

"It's a little scary because they even block the internet back there. So, we don't even know what's happening, little videos here and there on Facebook, but we're trying to get in touch of them as much as they can," Elsheikh said.

Elsheikh said she is hopeful Sunday's Rochester rally is already making a difference, since people passing are stopping to ask questions.

"A lot of people right now are asking what's going on so this is a way to make them aware of what's happening," she said.

Rally organizers hope the awareness will lead to real progress.

"That the world will actually stand with Sudan and say no, you cannot do that to humans. You cannot do that. That's it," Khansaa Maar, Rochester rally organizer, said.

Maar is also calling out people to not just rally, but take action. She encourages people to push awareness on social media and reach out to local and state political leaders to condemn the actions of the ruling military.

The main Sunday protest in Sudan did get violent. At least seven people died in the demonstration.

