Rochester parks department announces new park

ROCHESTER, MINN-Rochester Parks and Recreation just announced they're planning on building a new park in town.

This park will mostly likely take shape near Stone Park Drive Northeast. Mike Parkin lives down the street from this location. Currently he and his dog Cooper walk two miles to the nearest park each day. He doesn't mind the exercise but is excited about the new project and thinks it would be a great new addition to the neighborhood.

“I think It would be good because now the kids have to go a mile down the street,” Parkin said. “More young families are moving here and it would be great to have a new park here for the kids."

The parks department is now encouraging neighbors who live in thee area to help with the park design. For more information you can contact Jeff Feece at jfeece@rochestermn.gov