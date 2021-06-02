Rochester Parks and Rec to protect parks and trails from vandals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vandals have been laying siege to multiple Rochester parks and trails.

Rochester Parks and Recreation says destruction to parks often happens at night.

They say graffiti has become a growing problem in city parks.

Playground equipment has also been targeted.

Operations manager for Rochester Parks and Recreation, Michael Schaber, says vandals have been breaking into bathrooms and tearing up fixtures.

“A reservation for a shelter comes in the next morning, thinking everything is going to be nice for their picnic or gathering, and everything is broken inside the bathroom,” he describes.

One fisherman tells KIMT he does his part to protect our parks.

“It's kinda crappy how people do this stuff to parks when you're here to have fun, I mean I pick up trash. My bag is full of trash that I picked up because you just gotta keep it nice,” says Manuel Hinojosa.

Schaber says if parks and rec sees an uptick in the damage they will let law enforcement know, always maintaining good communication with RPD.

Park vandalism puts a strain on the parks and rec budget - as there is no plan for vandalism - and repairs come from the general operating budget.