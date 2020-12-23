Rochester parking requirements during snow season

With the snow coming down Wednesday evening, the snow plows are out and Rochester's seasonal parking requirements are in effect, this is what you need to know to avoid getting a ticket.

Alternate side parking is a city effort created last year, meaning on odd calendar days you’re required to park on the odd address side of the street, and vice versa.

This is in effect October 1st through May 1st.

This allows snow plows to navigate streets easier and get them clear of snow.

Dan Plizga with Rochester Public Works explains, “Once the roads get narrow it's very hard, very time consuming, and expensive to push that snow back farther to haul it out, so it's kind of something we need to stay on top of."

Drivers should park their vehicles overnight for the requirements that are in place for the following day from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a snow emergency -- parking could be further restricted. For example in the downtown area, during a snow emergency-- you can't leave your car on the street from midnight to 8am.

Plizga says, "This is kind of an encouragement to get cars off the street and if you can't at least get them moved everyday so the plows can come and get the streets cleaned up."

Due to the forecast of 1 to 4 inches of snow in the overnight hours, the city of Stewartville has issued a snow alert effective from 12 a.m. through 7 a.m. December 24th. Parking on city streets during an alert is prohibited and vehicles will be ticketed.

For additional information, Rochester Public Works website has more information about snow removal and seasonal parking regulations, you can access that here. https://www.rochestermn.gov/departments/public-works/parking/parking-in-winter