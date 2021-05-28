Rochester parking rates to rise next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The price of metered parking is going up in the Med City next week.

The City of Rochester will begin increasing hourly rates for metered parking Tuesday, implementing a plan passed by the city council in 2019 delayed by the pandemic. The city says reprogramming all of its 1,203 parking meters will take four weeks.

Here's a rundown of the changes:

-30-minute meters: increase from $1.40 to $1.50 per hour

-90-minute maters: $1.20 to $2 per hour

-2-hour meters: $1.40 to $2.50 per hour

-3-hour meter: $1.20 to $1.50 per hour

-10-hour meters: $0.40 to $0.50 per hour

Rochester residents expressed mixed reactions to the change when asked by KIMT. One downtown resident said because parking is not included in his lease, the increase is additionally frustrating.

"Monthly rates, even if you live downtown, are anywhere from $100 to $200, on top of your $1,000 monthly rent payment," said Jason Everett. "There really is no good parking downtown at all. Even on the weekends, it's hard to get a parking spot during the day. So raising the rates seems like the opposite of what they should do, and it seems like they should lower the rates if anything,"

The city is also introducing new ways to feed your meter remotely. Drivers can pay for parking by texting “PARK” to 77223 or by scanning a QR code. You can also use the city's mobile payment app, ParkMobile.