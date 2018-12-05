Rochester park to be renamed in honor of MLK

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester has decided to rename East Park in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

A community group requested the change and it will become official with a dedication ceremony on Martin Luther King Day, January 21, 2019.

"For many years, East Park has been the location in Rochester where many youth, including youth of color, gather to play basketball, meet friends, and socialize. Families have barbeques and family reunions in the summer,” says Karen Edmonds, executive director of Project Legacy. “It has been known as a community gathering place for multi-generations. The renaming of this park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park would hold special meaning and significance for those who view this park as their own.”

Edmonds is part of the group of citizens who requested the name change.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. championed the rights of all individuals,” says Dee Sabol, executive director of the Diversity Council. “Rochester likewise has a deep and sustained commitment to compassion, reflected in the depth and breadth of human service work accomplished here by so many.”

A community effort to fund and build a memorial is being planned.