Rochester park leaders are reminding you to pack out what you pack in

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Families are hitting public pools and beaches again after a year of closures, but KIMT News 3 is learning there are some litterbugs among the spike of visitors.

Last summer, most of the parks in Rochester didn't have trash cans available to help save some money on the budget. This year, they're back, but not everyone is using them.

Visitors are finding water bottles, napkins and even leftover fishing line on public beaches. All of those items can be dangerous to the ducks and geese that live on the lakes and also to the kids and dogs that take advantage of the park.

Ben Boldt with the Parks and Rec Department said if you want to continue using the public areas this summer to cool off with friends and family, it's our job as a community to keep the space clean. "We want our parks and lakes and everything to stay in really nice condition," he explained. "We all can play a part in picking up after ourselves and doing things that keep the outdoor spaces beautiful and enjoyable for all the different community members that go out and love to participate in recreation there."

Boldt said people visit these places to relax. If there's trash on the ground, it gives off the opposite effect. "It's a great place to go out and be able to recharge out in the parks," he explained. "So we want people to have that good experience when they're out there so they can recharge and have an enjoyable time. Part of that is everybody pitching in and picking things up after themselves, then it's a great experience for everybody."

The Rochester Parks and Rec Department has a motto of 'if you pack it in, pack it out.' Not every park will have trash cans available, so just make sure you're paying attention to what you're leaving behind.

Because Cascade Lake isn't supervised and you run into a maintenance problem, Boldt said you can always put in a call to the Parks and Rec department.