Rochester parents protest against distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A group of 70 plus parents, children, and other citizens gathered outside the Edison Building during the Tuesday evening school board to protest against distance learning. They want Rochester Public School Board to bring K-5th graders back to class in person full time, and a plan for bringing upper grades back as well.

They believe the current COVID-19 data and recent studies supports this move.

"The main thing we hope that the board hears is that we want both transparency in their decision making process, as well as us as parents to have a voice. As of now, they have not allowed us to publicly participate in any of the meetings or any of the decision making process and we really want that to change. We feel that it should change," says Patricio Gargollo, parent to three school-aged children. He says his kids have changed from excited about school, to apathetic. Because of this, he and his wife made the decision to pull their oldest child out of RPS. "We have the ability to do that, but a lot of families don't have the means to do that. It's just not fair. It's not fair to our families, it's not fair for our minority population that doesn't have the opportunity to do that. It's time to bring our kids back," he adds.