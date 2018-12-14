Rochester parents prepare for preschool

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In 2016, Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith announced the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program which gave over 3,000 4-year-olds access to early education.

But, in about a month Governor Mark Dayton will step down and Governor Elect Tim Walz will be taking his place.

In response to keeping the bill by Governor mark Dayton which has helped thousands of children receive early education, the Governor Elect tells KIMT, “As I talked about during the campaign, early childhood education will be a priority of mine as governor. I hope to build on the incredible legacy of Governor Mark Dayton, and ensure every family has the opportunity to send their child to preschool, no matter where they live.”

On Thursday evening, parents gathered at the Rochester Public Library eager to learn about all their early education options as several schools from the area set up their tables in the auditorium of the library.

Preschool, though, is expensive and some families just can't afford it. One day care provider hopes state funding for preschool will continue under Minnesota's new governor. "We are advocates for every child having access to a quality program and we already program with scholarship agencies that are funded by the state and accept children who get state funding for preschool so if more children could get funding to go into programs like that it would be wonderful for our program and wonderful for the children of Minnesota to get quality education."