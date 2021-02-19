Rochester parent group puts up billboards on getting kids back in class

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A group of parents who want to see Rochester students back in class are taking their message to four billboards around town.

A Facebook group called RPS - Prioritize Our Children says it has raised about $4,000 to put their message “Get kids in school now!” on billboards at Broadway Avenue South and U.S. 14, Broadway Avenue North and Civic Center Drive, 37th Street and West River Parkway, and 41st Street NW and 31st Avenue.

Organizers of RPS - Prioritize Our Children says they believe learning loss, social isolation, truancy, rising child obesity levels, increase in sedentary screen time, and the learning gap between different socioeconomic groups are posing more danger to children now than the risk of COVID-19.

The Rochester School Board voted on February 2 to return PreK-grade 5 students all in person beginning on March 1 and to return all secondary students in person on April 5. The Board has said it will revisit that decision at its March 2 regular meeting.