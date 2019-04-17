Clear
Rochester parent creates app for other parents

The new app, Quizzem, helps parents engage in their students learning.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester parent is helping other parents by creating an app.

Ahmed Makkawy is the co-founder of the app, Quizzem. The app allows parents or teachers to create quizzes for their kids to help with their learning. Users can also track their students’ progress and create rewards for achievements, like a couple hours of screen time.

The app is already live for users to download, but it wants more community support.

People are invited to learn more about the app and even try it for free at a public launch event on Tuesday, April 17.

“We're really going the community route because we'd like to work with parents and schools and have them let us know what functionality they need,” Makkawy said.

Makkawy’s company, Sarahafox Creative Agency, made the app after a parent came to them and said he was looking for something like this.

While it’s no stranger to web applications, this is SarahaFox’s first mobile application. But Makkawy said there are more to come. He told KIMT why Rochester offers a unique opportunity for more app development.

“Here in Rochester, what helps is the diversity of backgrounds that we're able to bring to Rochester. We have education, we have medicine, we have business, we have tech at IBM,” he said. “So, that mix really is the sweet spot where somebody with an idea can easily connect with someone that can code it.”

People can learn more about the app, Quizzem, on Wednesday at the Collider.

The public launch event is from 6-8:30pm.

