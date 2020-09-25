Rochester crime: Man charged with 4th DUI in 2 years; man tased after throwing cinder block at apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A pair of incidents in Rochester resulted in two arrests, one of which involved a man being Tased.

The first happened at 2:50 a.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle with no headlights.

The driver, Angel Reyna-Reyes, was arrested for his fourth DUI since February of 2019.

A day ealier, officers were called to Valley High Flats apartments after a suspicious activity report.

Officer arrived and found a man had thrown a cinder block at a door, and the suspect was found driving away.

Halvor Iverson attempted to fight with officers and had to be Tased.

He's facing charges of second-degree DUI and obstructing the legal process.