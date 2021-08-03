Rochester officers celebrate National Night Out being back

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's National Night Out on Tuesday! Millions of officers across the country will be joining forces to build relationships with members of their communities. And that includes the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Promoting neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities is the goal of officers in Olmsted County. Police Chief Jim Franklin said having the highest level of public safety in the Med City requires everyone to work together. "The two times that people have contact with police are both negative," he explained. "Either in times of an emergency or crisis or in times of an enforcement activity. That's why this is so important. To build those bridges, to tear down those barriers that may be there within the community and engage in times of non-crisis, non-enforcement. It really helps to put the human behind the badge."

National Night Out didn't get to happen last year because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop law enforcement from engaging with the community. Chief Franklin said the department has always made it their mission to have a relationship with Med City residents, but following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last year really enhanced that mission.

Chief Franklin explained this event is designed to be more of a personal and intimate interaction with officers, to learn about what Rochester neighborhoods need help with. "National Night Out is obviously more neighborhood-centric. We go into your neighborhoods, have those grassroot conversations right in the middle of your neighborhood," he said. "It's really about neighbors helping neighbor, coming together in problem-solving with us in the police department."

There are about 100 gatherings taking place around Olmsted County. Chief Franklin said it's all about meeting the people where they're at.

Here's a schedule of some of the block parties:

182 Grandville Road SE from 4-8.

2079 Lenwood Dr. SW from 5-8.

631-667 16th SW from 5-8.

810 3rd Avenue SE (Bethel Lutheran) from 6-8.

1417 21st Ave. NE from 5:30-7:30.

1333 Arthur Lane NW (Gramercy Park Sr. Complex) from 6-8.

4329 Shetland Place NW from 6-9.