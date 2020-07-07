Rochester offering face masks to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After mandating the wearing of masks for indoor public spaces, the City of Rochester says its ready to distribute hundreds of faces masks to individuals in need.

The “Need a Mask, Just Ask!” project is drawing on what’s left of the 4,000 homemade masks created for first responders and other front line workers in the city.

“Community members were kind enough to make and donate enough masks to support our city teammates and first responders, and others. We have over 2,000 masks yet to distribute,” says Mayo Kim Norton. “We know that wearing these will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and we want to offer those that do not have access to a mask an opportunity to pick one up while supplies last.”

Cloth masks will be available at the following locations:

The Day Center, open from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm in the Mayo Civic Center.

The Rochester Public Library Bookmobile. For a list of Bookmobile stops, click here.

Rochester Fire Stations - Visit any between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

• Fire Station 1: 521 S Broadway

• Fire Station 2: 2185 Wheelock Drive NE

• Fire Station 3: 2755 2nd Street SW

• Fire Station 4: 1875 41st Street NW

• Fire Station 5: 305 28th Street SE

• Temporary Silver Lake Fire Station: 702 W Silver Lake Drive NE

Rochester Police Department squad cars. Each squad car will have homemade masks available on request.

Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association - Call 507-289-5960 for additional information.

• Main Office at 2500 Valleyhigh Drive NW between 8:30am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday

• Meadow Park Office at 1348 3rd Avenue SE between 9:00am to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday