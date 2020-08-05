Rochester offering COVID relief grants to licensed businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Licensed businesses can now apply for pandemic relief grants from the City of Rochester.

$500,000 has been allocated from Rochester’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide financial assistance to local businesses licensed by the city.

“We hope that this grant program offers our local license holding businesses some relief,” says City License Examiner Christiaan Cartwright. “The past and ongoing impacts of COVID-19 are challenging and we are committed to being the best partners we can be in this time of need.”

Rochester issues around 300 business licenses, such as contractor, liquor, massage therapy, and taxi cab franchises. Grants of up for $4,000 are available for liquor license holders and up to $1,000 for all others. The money can be used for any funding that is related to COVID-19 closures, impacts and expenditures. That includes things such as purchasing Plexiglas or paying back rent, staffing costs or any costs incurred to outfit the business to operate in the new COVID-19 landscape.

Grant applications will be accepted as of 2 pm Thursday and must be submitted by 5 pm on August 28. More information on the program may be found by clicking here.