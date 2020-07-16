Rochester now has a better idea of where to put the $8.8 million in COVID-19 funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - About a month ago, Rochester was among one of the many cities in Minnesota to receive federal funding for coronavirus relief. Now, we have a better idea of where the $8.8 million is going.

Mayor Kim Norton said they city is working closely with the county to narrow down what and who needs the most financial support right now. She explained these additional funds, which are through the CARES Act, will be used to help get Rochester back on its feet. With the recent spike in positive cases in the downtown area, many bars and restaurants are choosing to close their doors again, so some of it will go towards the local businesses. It will also be used as reimbursement for COVID-19 related activities that the city has done.

Mayor Norton said first and foremost, she wants to make sure the people of Rochester are taken care of. That includes food security and avoiding homelessness. "We're also going to use some of those funds to really focus our resources on communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID," said Mayor Norton. "Our communities of color, some of our folks who may not have health insurance who may be struggling during this time."

Mayor Norton told KIMT her goal is to bring something back to city council once they have a better understanding of what those immediate needs are here in city. "We've been having meetings, not personally, but with some of our city administration with our partners like the county, touching base with some of the non-profit organizations," explained Mayor Norton. "They often provide the services that need for people. So how can we help them?"

Mayor Norton said we can expect to know more within the next week, so be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 and we'll bring you the latest information on that.