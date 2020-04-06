Rochester neighborhoods are sharing positivity with each other

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Neighborhoods in Rochester are joining forces to help spread positivity during these hard times. Leaders from RNeighbors are showcasing the many different ways their neighborhoods are still supporting one another.

In a video provided by RNeighbors called "Together While Apart in Rochester, Minnesota," it's showing how folks are trying to stay in touch with each other and just keep the spirits high during this time of uncertainty.

President of the slatterly park neighborhood, Caitlin Doran, said this is providing an opportunity to meet new people or get to know their neighbors even more. She explained this order might be more limiting overall or make people feel alone, but in her eyes, she feels like it's the opposite.

"When people are limited because they can't go to work or school or do some of the other things they would normally do to socialize, they suddenly realize how important the things around them are and the people around them are," Doran said.

Doran told KIMT News 3 her favorite part is just seeing the neighborhoods come alive and having neighbors feel more connected than ever before. She's hopeful this will help some people in the neighborhood want to be more involved with the organization - benefiting everyone in the long run.

"I think with everyone looking for opportunities to interact with their neighbors, at a safe distance, I think that those kind of events might really flourish," said Doran. "I think we could get a nice big group of people all out there picking up litter or maybe doing some of our other garden club activities later in the year."

If you would like to see the full video RNeighbors put together, you can view that here.