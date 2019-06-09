Rochester neighborhood works to help out pollinators

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 1/3 of the food people eat heavily depends on bees and other pollinators.

But, there is a global shortage of these insects, which is why one neighborhood in Rochester is taking it upon themselves to help out.

On Sunday, people in the Slatterly Neighborhood got together to clean up the pollinator garden at Slatterly Park. The goal is to make it more attractive to bees and butterflies needing plants like this to survive.

Doris Amundsen is just one of the people that came to help out. Most of the work consisted of getting rid of weeds in the years-old garden to allow more wildflowers to grow.

The garden hasn't been properly maintained in some time, but Amdunsen hopes to change that, simply telling KIMT it's the right thing to do

"We are the caretakers of our planet. And if we don't take care of it and provide food for these bees and butterflies, our food sources aren't going to be there. You and I aren't going to enjoy all the foods that we like," she said.

Amundsen is also committed to helping out pollinators in her own yard which is full of flowers and plants providing nutrients to the earth and to insects.

She said unlike lawn, her plant-filled yard requires no bad chemicals to maintain, and doesn't get ruined by salt and sand in cold, winter months. She calls on more people to have gardens in their yards.

"Doing something like this is a win-win situation for everybody. It provides beauty, it provides nectar plants for the butterflies and the bees, it's a no-brainer," she said.

To learn more about the Slatterly Park pollinator garden or how you can help clean it up, click here.