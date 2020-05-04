Community comes together to help a 12-year-old celebrate a social-distancing birthday

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Due to Covid-19, 12-year-old Abby Jones didn't get to celebrate her birthday the way she had planned. Her favorite restaurant closed, and her presents on Amazon are back ordered.

On Sunday, she didn't expect a surprise like this.

Complete strangers lined up in her culd de sac, singing and wishing her a happy birthday. It all started from a social media post by her mother Alicia, asking for people to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

"Oh my gosh, look at all these people that came and I looked and was like 'there's a firetruck in my cul de sac!'" Alicia said.

Melodee Bahr sprang into action after seeing the post, inviting the neighborhood over to sing.

"I hope when she talks to her grandchildren, she can tell them what a special 12th birthday she had," Bahr said.

It was only supposed to be a few honks here and there, but Bahr wanted to go a step further.

"I think the whole world should be singing," she said. "It makes you feel good, it makes you happy, and it's gonna make some lifelong memories for Abby."

And Abby is thankful to all of those who helped her celebrate her big day.

"I know it's like hard for people to get out sometimes and the fact that so many people came out just to say happy birthday to me meant a lot," she said.