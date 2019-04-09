Rochester neighborhood garden expanding

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Eastside neighborhood is expanding its community garden, which sits just east to Mayo field.

This is all thanks to a $1,000 grant from the local resource, RNeighbors.

President of the Eastside Neighborhood Association, Kelly Kirkpatrick, said they plan to double the size of it’s community garden from 32 to 64 plots, and add some picnic tables.

“Community garden plots, bring a community together, and they foster diversity, they foster inclusivity, and they foster fresh food access,” Kirkpatrick said.

She said not everyone in the neighborhood can afford fresh, healthy foods, and the bigger community garden can help. People who can’t afford the food can grow it at the garden.

Kirkpatrick hopes it’s just the beginning, with more gardens to come.

My hope is that all neighborhood associations find a space to find a community garden. I am all about fresh food access and creating community garden space,” she said.

The neighborhood is also looking for people to sponsor the plots to help people afford to grow.

Anyone in Rochester is able to rent the new plots. Eastside hopes to have the new plots in by July 4th.