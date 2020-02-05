Rochester needs more election judges before the primary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester currently has 406 election judges for March 3rd and they need a total of 465 judges. But that number is split - meaning they need a certain amount of judges for each shift.

Right now, 226 judges are scheduled to be there all day, 103 judges will be working in the morning and 64 judges will be there in the evening. This makes a gap of 278 judges, which is their magic number needed right now. There are a lot of different jobs the judges can do from greeting voters or helping them understand the ballot.

Assistant City Clerk, Christiaan Cartwright, said election judges can help clear up some confusion with voters. "You can understand what is happening in this election because it's a new election for a lot of voters," said Cartwright. "And that your entire process is not confusing, is doesn't frustrate you and it basically makes you want to come back and do the other two elections, which are occurring later on in the year."

Cartwright said they will get city team members to help on election day if need be, but they prefer to have Rochester citizens being involved in the election process. "This is one of the best and non-partisan ways to really get a feeling of the campaigns that are going on and of the general election process," said Cartwright.

Cartwright said you will get paid to be an election judge. To have a letter sent to your employer stating you won't be at work because you're an election judge, you must register by February 7th. If you're interested in registering to become a judge, click here.