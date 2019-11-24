Clear
Rochester native has Olympic dreams

Ian Torchia is a Med City native hoping to make the 2022 U.S. Winter Olympics Nordi Ski team.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Med City native Ian Torchia returned to his hometown as the Rochester Nordic Ski team held their 'Carry the Torch' event Saturday. 

The event was designed to help raise money as Torchia hopes to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Winter Olympics Nordic Ski Team. A 5K fun run was held along with door prizes, auctions, and a presentation by Ian. 

Torchia said he's thankful his hometown supports him in his goals.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was five just watching on those 12-by-12 T.V. with the bunny ears and tinfoil on top to get color," Torchia said. "It has a special place in my heart to be on this team and I'm really excited to go forward with their support."

