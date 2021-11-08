Clear

Rochester native describes pandemic experience living abroad in Australia

With 181,578 cases of COVID-19 and 1,827 deaths throughout the entire pandemic, Australia's coronavirus numbers are among the lowest in the developed world.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021 9:52 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Australia for being a world leader on "containment and management of emerging variants." With 181,578 cases of COVID-19 and 1,827 deaths throughout the entire pandemic, Australia's coronavirus numbers are among the lowest in the developed world. Comparatively, the United States has had 46,358,362 cases and 751,535 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a Rochester native who is now living in Australia's more populated east, which recently loosened restrictions immensely. The west, which is less densely populated and has a lower vaccination rate, is expected to keep tight restrictions into 2022.

"My parents, every time I talk to them, they're like, 'we miss you so much but we are so glad you're there,'" says Brigid Burke, a Rochester native who moved to Australia in August 2018 to work as an au pair after college. Now, she's a barista in the Blue Mountains, about an hour outside central Sydney. Burke hasn't been home to the states since before the pandemic due to her new country's strict rules. However, she believes their severity is exaggerated in other parts of the world.

"There were definitely a lot more rules and they were definitely enforced here, whereas in the states I know there were requests made to like not go out but some people listen and some people didn't. Some people took it seriously. Whereas here I think it doesn't matter if you think covid is real, it's the law," she explains. In March of 2020, Australia closed to non-residents, began enforcing quarantines and social distancing, and closed non-essential services. Because Burke's place of work stayed open for carry-out orders, she was able to keep her employment throughout the pandemic.

The country's lockdowns were largely successful until outbreaks of the Delta variant, but now, Burke says life is mostly normal for vaccinated people. "As a double vaccinated person, I can do anything I want. I have to wear a mask still, but that's fine."

Australia's nationwide vaccination program began in February, but it had a slow start. It didn't pick up speed until July after missing initial targets. Burke thinks that because lockdowns kept the country's COVID numbers so low, there wasn't an urgent push for the shots. She was able to complete her two-dose series of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is made in Australia, in September.

According to the Australian Government's Department of Health, more than 80% of people 16 and up are fully vaccinated. In the U.S., almost 20% of people 12 and up have had at least one shot.

New South Wales uses an app where Burke can store her vaccine credentials to get into businesses and check in and out of locations. The government then uses that data for contact tracing. "I just hope that in the next pandemic, America will follow some of the footsteps of Australia and make hardline lockdowns quicker with better contact tracing, because we have some of the best contact tracing in the world," says Burke.

Although Burke misses her family and friends stateside, she would rather live through the pandemic in Australia than in Minnesota. "I feel so much more appreciative of what I have because we were in lockdown and we were all as a community working toward safety. So for that I feel really lucky," she explains. Currently, she could leave Australia and come back to the U.S. However, it is not yet clear when she'd be able to get back into Australia because she's not a permanent resident or citizen. In the meantime, she's staying put down under.

"I haven't seen my parents in over two years. I have a 9-month-old nephew that I haven't been able to meet. But also if I get stuck in the United States for an unknown amount of time, then I lose my job. It's a shift so it's been really hard and I'm very eager for things to open up but I'm also scared that when things open up, it'll lead to more people dying," says Burke.

