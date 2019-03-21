Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

NEW ORELEANS, Louisiana -- Rochester native and now former Vikings punt returner Marcus Sherels has signed a one year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Sherel spent the last eight seasons with the purple and gold, scoring five special teams touchdowns. The former John Marshall Rocket played his college ball at the University of Minnesota.
