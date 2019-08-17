Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- It's not the winter months but some are gearing up for the ski season.

Rochester native and Lourdes grab Ian Torchia is an NCAA champion and Olympic Trials qualifier. He was back in the Med City today teaching locals about the sport and the conditioning and diet that goes along with it.

Although it's the summer, Torchia said training during this season is just as important as it is in the winter.

"Winter skiiers are made in the summer and there's really not much of a big difference between summer training and winter results," Torchia said. "There's a really strong correlation and I hope this inspires them to get out there and get training this summer and go kick some butt."