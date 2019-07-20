Clear

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Martin finished big in front of his home crowd.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MILLVILLE, Minnesota -- In front of his home town crowd, Rochester native Alex Martin took home second place in the 250 moto at the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Mx. 

40 racers took part in the 250, with Martin falling just short of Australia's Hunter Lawrence.

Med City native Henry Miller took place in the 450 moto, finishing in 5th. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Image

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Image

Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

Image

Tracking pleasant temps to start the week

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Community Events