Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

MILLVILLE, Minnesota -- In front of his home town crowd, Rochester native Alex Martin took home second place in the 250 moto at the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Mx.
40 racers took part in the 250, with Martin falling just short of Australia's Hunter Lawrence.
Med City native Henry Miller took place in the 450 moto, finishing in 5th.
