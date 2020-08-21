Rochester narcotics search turns up plethora of drugs, nearly $40K in cash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A narcotics search by the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Team resulted in multiple felony drug charges against a 23-year-old man and nearly $40,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said James Siewert, of Rochester, is facing four felony drug charges, including first-degree sales and possession of a controlled substance.

The search was conducted Tuesday at 115 6th St. NW and the following was found:

525 grams of marijuana, 2.69 grams of liquid LSD, 66 dosage units of LSD, 17 mushroom chocolate bars at 3 1/2 grams each, 12 containers of THC wax and just shy of $40,000 cash