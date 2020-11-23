Rochester names two finalists for City Administrator job

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two finalists has been named in the search for Rochester’s next City Administrator.

A total of 59 people applied for the job and that’s been whittled down to:

- Heidi Nelson, current City Administrator from Maple Grove, Minnesota. Rochester city officials say she has previously served as the City Administrator in Wayzata, Minnesota, the Deputy City Administrator/Community Development Director for the City of Ramsey, Minnesota, and Assistant to the Blaine City Manager. Nelson received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Community Health Education from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Arts Degree in Public Administration from Hamline University.

- Alison Zelms, current Deputy City Manager in Mankato, Minnesota. Rochester officials say she has previous experience serving as the Deputy City Manager in Prescott, Arizona, the Assistant City Manager in Sedona, Arizona, and the Director of Administrative Hearings for the City of Evanston, Illinois. Zelms received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from Augustana College and her Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Kansas.

The finalists will be interview by the City Leadership Team on December 2 and by the Mayor, City Council, and Council-Elect on December 3.

Current Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer’s is stepping down decision to relocate closer to family. Plans are for the new City Administrator to be selected before the end of 2020.