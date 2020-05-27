Rochester named top city for job seekers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With unemployment skyrocketing due to COVID-19 there's some good news for Rochester job hunters.

A new study shows Rochester is one of the top 10 best cities in the county for job seekers.

According to a Zippia study Rochester is currently ranked 5th out of around 400 cities included in the research. Zippia is a resource site for job seekers.

The study shows one of the main factors the city is ranked so well is due to have major stable industries proving essential jobs like healthcare workers at Mayo Clinic.

Research also points to the face the Med City has fewer jobs in unstable industries like in the restaurant business or tourism industry which puts us in a better position to bounce back.

Zippia marketing manager Kathy Morris explained, "Rochester is in a really good position to spring back versus some cities that are really reliant on industries that aren't as stable such as tourism. Those cities are going to be in a really hard place because those jobs aren't going to come back as quickly and when they do they've already lost a lot of the tourist season that keeps that town running."

Average household income was another factor when determining the best cities for job seekers in 2020.

