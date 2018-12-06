ROCHESTER, Minn. – The League of American Bicyclists is giving Rochester a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community Award.

The honor recognizes the city’s commitment to improving bicycling conditions through promotion, education programs, infrastructure, and pro-bicycling policies.

“The City of Rochester celebrates this designation along with the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee,” says City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski. “It is representative of the efforts made to date. We stay committed to making enhancements to the growing system as it is a critical component of our multi-modal transportation network. We look forward to future BFC rankings in the future. I’d especially like to thank committee member Barbara Beck, who gathered and prepared the majority of the application materials.”

Rochester is one of 61 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities recognized Thursday.

“We Bike Rochester is very pleased that Rochester has renewed its designation as a Bronze level Bicycle Friendly Community and looks forward to improving on this designation, by, among other things, helping local businesses achieve the Bicycle Friendly Business designation,” says board member Barbara Beck. “We are excited that Rochester will be installing its first protected bike lanes in 2019, which will greatly enhance the safety of our roadways for bicyclists and motorists alike. We look forward to contributing to the active transportation shift for the Rochester community.”