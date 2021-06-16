Rochester murderer loses bid for a new trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A convicted killer from Rochester wins only a minor victory from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Malcolm Jammal Woods, 29, was convicted of first- and second-degree murder and sentenced in February 2020 to life in prison without a chance for parole. Authorities say Woods and two other people murdered Brandon Arndt on September 10, 2018. Arndt was shot as he opened the back door to his house in response to a knock.

Court documents state Woods and his co-defendants incorrectly blamed Arndt for a medical problem with Woods’ grandmother.

Woods, who defended himself at his Olmsted County trial, appealed his conviction. Woods claimed he did not voluntarily waive his right to counsel and that his request for an appointed legal advisor to take over as his defense attorney was wrongly denied. Woods also argued a conviction for second-degree murder should not have been made after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected Woods’ claims regarding his legal representation. The Court says Woods twice declared his intention to defend himself at trial and even asked that his advisory lawyer be discharged from the case.

However, the Minnesota Supreme Court says since Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, a guilty finding for the lesser included offense of second-degree murder was improper and has vacated that conviction. Woods’ life sentence for first-degree murder remains in place. To read the full court opinion, click here.

For the other two defendants in this case:

Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods was given 20 years of supervised probation Friday and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service. He pleaded guilty to aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact.

Kielah Parsons entered an Alford Plea to aiding an offender and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. An Alford plea means Parsons does not admit guilt but accepts sentencing.