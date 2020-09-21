Rochester murder victims remembered: 2-year-old described as 'my heart'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than a week after a mother and her daughter were found murdered in a Rochester apartment, family members are still grappling with the tragic events.

"Keona Foote was like my daughter and Mimi was my heart," Michelle Mason said.

Rochester man facing 3 murder charges, including one against an unborn child.

Case ‘one of most violent’ Olmsted Co. attorney has seen.

Carter planned to kill again, authorities said.

Police said Keona Foote, 23, and Miyona Miller, 2, were killed before their bodies were found last Sunday, and the Richland County Sheriff's Office (South Carolina) said Foote was pregnant when she died.

Renard Lydell Carter, Foote's boyfriend, fled to Columbia, South Carolina, and was taken into custody Sunday night after threatening to kill officers while streaming the events on a Facebook live.

He is facing two counts of second-degree murder along with a charge of murder of an unborn child in the second degree.

"If anybody is going through domestic violence I want you to reach out to your family members your pastor, or you can reach out to me," Mason said.

Foote is being remembered as family-oriented. Her funeral was Saturday in La Crosse, Wis.