Rochester murder trial set to begin Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A murder trial is on schedule to begin Monday.

Alexander William Weiss, 26 of Rochester, is accused of 2nd degree murder for the fatal shooting of Muhammed Rahim. Rochester police say Weiss shot and killed Rahim after a January 14, 2018, auto accident between the two men.

Weiss has filed court documents arguing the shooting was in self-defense.

A pre-trial hearing took place Thursday morning in Olmsted County District Court. The trial is set to begin Monday at 9 am.