ROCHESTER, Minn. – A murder trial is on schedule to begin Monday.
Alexander William Weiss, 26 of Rochester, is accused of 2nd degree murder for the fatal shooting of Muhammed Rahim. Rochester police say Weiss shot and killed Rahim after a January 14, 2018, auto accident between the two men.
Weiss has filed court documents arguing the shooting was in self-defense.
A pre-trial hearing took place Thursday morning in Olmsted County District Court. The trial is set to begin Monday at 9 am.
Related Content
- Rochester murder trial set to begin Monday
- Trial set in Rochester attempted murder case
- Trial date set in Rochester murder
- Trial set in Rochester robbery
- Trial set in Rochester gunfire
- Trial set in Rochester shooting
- Rochester murder trial is rescheduled
- Rochester murder trial is postponed
- Trials set for Rochester drug bust
- Trial set in Rochester chain-reaction crash
Scroll for more content...