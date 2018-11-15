Clear

Rochester murder trial is rescheduled

Alexander Weiss

Now set to begin 15 months after deadly shooting.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:33 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The trial for a fatal shooting is being delayed again.

Alexander William Weiss, 25 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree murder for the January 14 death of Muhammed Rahim. The Rochester Police Department says a two-vehicle collision led to an argument between the two men that ended when Weiss shot and killed Rahim.

Weiss has filed court documents stating he acted in self-defense.

The trial was originally to begin on July 9. It was pushed back to September 19 and is now scheduled to start on April 29, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Image

Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Image

'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

Image

Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rockford ready for chance at state title

Image

Agencies asking for patience in adopting dogs

Image

Seeking community input

Image

Women in Islam

Community Events