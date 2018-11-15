Rochester murder trial is rescheduled

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The trial for a fatal shooting is being delayed again.
Alexander William Weiss, 25 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree murder for the January 14 death of Muhammed Rahim. The Rochester Police Department says a two-vehicle collision led to an argument between the two men that ended when Weiss shot and killed Rahim.
Weiss has filed court documents stating he acted in self-defense.
The trial was originally to begin on July 9. It was pushed back to September 19 and is now scheduled to start on April 29, 2019.
