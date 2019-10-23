Rochester murder trial: Weiss jury at a deadlock with 'each person firm in their position'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The jury in Alexander Weiss’ second-degree murder trial is at a deadlock.

The jury told the Olmsted County judge Wednesday that “our jury is at an impasse with each person firm in their position.”

Deliberations began Tuesday and lasted deep into the evening.

After being called back to the courtroom at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the judge asked them to come to a verdict and sent them back to resume deliberations.

“If after resuming you are hopelessly at a deadlock, this trial will be over,” the judge said.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

The jurors were told Tuesday morning of four points that would lead to a guilty verdict of second-degree murder.

1. Rahim died.

2. The defendant caused the death of Rahim.

3. The defendant was committing assault with a dangerous weapon.

4. The incident happened in Olmsted County.

“If you find that any of these things have not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the defendant is not guilty,” the jurors were told.